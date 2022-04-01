Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price at $346.23

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.64.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
FTNT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.38.
In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Fortinet by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $367,905,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
