Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price at $346.23

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

FTNT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Fortinet by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $367,905,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

