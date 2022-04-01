Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $26.71

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,614. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Personalis has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $392.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

