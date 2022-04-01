Analysts Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT at $57.70

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

PRDSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of PRDSY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.66. 588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.