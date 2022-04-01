Analysts Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Price Target at C$70.75

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$73.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.20%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

