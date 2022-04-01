Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) PT at €7.36

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.52 ($8.26).

SHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.48) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.62 ($6.18). 1,426,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.09 and a 200-day moving average of €6.79. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

