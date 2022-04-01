Analyzing Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elio Motors and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fisker $110,000.00 34,805.72 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -7.91

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elio Motors and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fisker has a consensus price target of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 77.52%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Risk & Volatility

Elio Motors has a beta of 14.82, meaning that its share price is 1,382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elio Motors (Get Rating)

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

