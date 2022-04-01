Analyzing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 54.19% 8.53% 1.79% Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 7.65 $137.18 million $2.20 9.37 Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.19 $12.05 million $0.26 50.96

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

