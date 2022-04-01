Analyzing TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45% Victory Oilfield Tech -93.24% N/A -64.05%

56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Victory Oilfield Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.35 $103.33 million $0.82 5.01 Victory Oilfield Tech $850,000.00 N/A -$950,000.00 ($0.04) -11.97

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech. Victory Oilfield Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TETRA Technologies and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (Get Rating)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

