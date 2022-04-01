Andrew D. Baglino Sells 3,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,077.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $897.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.88.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 49.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.