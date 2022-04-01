ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $94.44

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.44 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 100.50 ($1.32). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.30), with a volume of 332,245 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ANGLE in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.25. The firm has a market cap of £235.15 million and a PE ratio of -12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

