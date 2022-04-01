ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $28.11 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $400.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

