AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AON has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AON from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.06.
AON stock opened at $325.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.07. AON has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $331.11.
AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.
In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $269,546,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in AON by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
