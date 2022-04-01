Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of APOG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.15%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

