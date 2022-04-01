Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $14.52

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $14.15. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 13,829 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

