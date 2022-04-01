Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,204,000.

APO traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,978. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.