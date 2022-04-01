Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 7,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.63 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

