Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

