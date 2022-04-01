Aramark’s (ARMK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,519 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

