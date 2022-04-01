Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

