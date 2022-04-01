ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 690,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

