Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

RKDA has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

