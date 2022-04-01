Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,145 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.