Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,389. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

