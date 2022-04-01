ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 10,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 4,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 67,929 shares during the last quarter.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

