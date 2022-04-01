Arcus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,498. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.