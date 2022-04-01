Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after buying an additional 1,939,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after buying an additional 632,771 shares during the period.

IXC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 861,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,325. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

