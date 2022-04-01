Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 940 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 0.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,675. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,397.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

