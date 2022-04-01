Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ECPG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $619,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,900 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

