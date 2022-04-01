Argan (NYSE:AGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $637.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52.
About Argan (Get Rating)
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
