Argan (NYSE:AGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $637.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 75.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 16.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

