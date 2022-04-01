ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,705 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,831,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,974,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

