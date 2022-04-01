ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 152 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Humana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4,645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Humana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,651. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

