ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

