ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 32,643 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,457 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 32,643 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.98. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

