ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

WRBY stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.