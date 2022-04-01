Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $737.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.70. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after buying an additional 466,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.