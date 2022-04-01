Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AT1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €5.19 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.65. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.