Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

ARTNA stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

In related news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

