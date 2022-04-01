Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $456.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

In related news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 31.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

