Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $174.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

