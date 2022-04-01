Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.02 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.