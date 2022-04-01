Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.02 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
