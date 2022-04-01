Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

