Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on the stock.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 985.20 ($12.91) on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 700 ($9.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,262 ($29.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 947 ($12.41) per share, with a total value of £28,410 ($37,215.09).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

