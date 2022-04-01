Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ASTR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 5,263,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493,285. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASTR shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

