Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,244. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $120.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

