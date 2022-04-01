ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ATNI stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ATN International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

