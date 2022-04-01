Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $713.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion has a 52-week low of $579.96 and a 52-week high of $805.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $686.85 and its 200 day moving average is $703.11.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Atrion by 120.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.