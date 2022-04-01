AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 1,721,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

