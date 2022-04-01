Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

