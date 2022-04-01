Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 294,099 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.