AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,496,560.90 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:AN opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

