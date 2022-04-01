AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,496,560.90 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:AN opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
